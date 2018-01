LA VERGNE, Tenn. - Police in La Vergne said they’re searching for a man wanted for attempted murder.

Reports stated they’re trying to find Jose Sosa Guzman.

An active warrant has been issued for Guzman for attempted 1st degree murder. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the La Vergne Police Department at 615-793-7744 or Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867.