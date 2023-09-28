Watch Now
News

Actions

Attention ticketholders: If you were seeing Drake on October 1 or 2, your show has been postponed

Drake
Mark J. Terrill/AP
Rapper Drake gestures after watching an NBA basketball Western Conference Play-In game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 103-100. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Drake
Posted at 12:14 PM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 13:14:25-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you were planning on seeing Drake at Bridgestone this weekend, your concert has been postponed.

Bridgestone announced on Thursday that the Drake concerts scheduled for October 1 and 2 are postponed.

Dates and details will be announced in the coming weeks and fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Give a child promo 2023 Nashville.png

Donate to Give a Child a Book