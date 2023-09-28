Attention ticketholders: If you were seeing Drake on October 1 or 2, your show has been postponed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you were planning on seeing Drake at Bridgestone this weekend, your concert has been postponed.

Bridgestone announced on Thursday that the Drake concerts scheduled for October 1 and 2 are postponed.

Dates and details will be announced in the coming weeks and fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets.

The Drake concerts scheduled for October 1 and 2 in Nashville are postponed. Dates are being finalized and details will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets. All tickets will be honored. pic.twitter.com/LDosgDUHVy — Bridgestone Arena (@BrdgstoneArena) September 28, 2023