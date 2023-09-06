Attorney General joins bipartisan effort urging Congress to study AI and its harmful effects on children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As artificial intelligence technology grows, so do concerns about its capabilities. Now state leaders have joined a nationwide effort to protect children from being exploited.

Tennessee Attorney General Johnathan Skrmetti has joined a nationwide bipartisan effort urging Congress to form a commission to research and understand AI's impact in order to deter exploitation and protect children from all harmful effects.

For example, AI tools can easily create images called 'deepfakes.' Child predators who have real images of abused children can overlay that image onto the body of another exposing children in explicit ways. This material is called child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Deepfakes can also be generated by overlaying photographs of otherwise unvictimized children on the internet with photographs of abused children to create new CSAM involving the previously unharmed children.

Skrmetti and the coalition are raising the red flags about this rising danger and want legislation that already restricts that material to also restrict AI generated material as well.