Attorneys of former La Vergne Police Department officer speaks out after settlement

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The City of La Vergne settled a civil rights lawsuit filed by former police officer Maegan Hall in connection with a police department sex scandal. Hall's attorney said he was pleased with $500,000 settlement.

The disturbing details came from not one, but two investigations last year finding evidence of sexual activity between Hall and other officers within the department. And it led to the federal civil rights lawsuit, one which the city settled this week.

"Are you satisfied with the settlement?" NewsChannel 5 asked.

"Absolutely," replied her attorney Wesley Clark Brazil Clark PLLC. "This was her decision. She wanted to put this in the past and move forward with her life."

The La Vergne Board of Aldermen voted to pay the money to close the case.

Alderman Dennis Waldron was the only dissenting vote.

"It sends a message out to come to La Vergne. Sue La Vergne and they will settle," said Waldron.

Clark had this response,

"Well, I've got great advice for him. Stop breaking the law and you won't get sued."

In an exclusive interview last year when the story broke, Hall — the lone female officer on second shift and a rookie — said she was manipulated by her male superiors including the police chief to the point where she participated in sexual activity.

In the culture of intimidation, she felt she had no choice.

"No woman should ever have to endure this type of abuse. What happened to me at La Vergne Police Department should never happen to anyone," said Hall.

Halls' attorneys Clark and Sarah Mansfield hope the settlement sends a message that such conduct shouldn't be tolerated anywhere.

"I think for Maegan and other females in a male-dominated industry, it's an unmitigated victory for her and others," said Mansfield.

"There is no admission of guilt by the city, but they did agree that Maegan be paid half a million dollars," Clark added.

Halls' attorney said she knows her career in law enforcement is over.

With this settlement, Hall plans to go back to school.

Several officers involved in the sex scandal are no longer with the La Vergne Police Department, and there is now a new police chief.