Attorney files petition for referendum on Nashville property tax

An attorney for the group 4GoodGovernment is expected to file a petition to have a referendum on the property tax in Davidson County.
Posted at 2:32 PM, Mar 25, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An attorney for the group 4GoodGovernment is expected to file a petition to have a referendum on the property tax in Davidson County.

Attorney Jim Roberts spoke Thursday afternoon to the media before presenting more than 14,000 signatures Metropolitan Nashville Clerk's Office.

Nashvile property tax referendum petition

4GoodGovernment, the group behind the recently failed property tax referendum, announced it would create a second petition in hopes of stopping the city's property tax hike.

In November, Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle ruled that Davidson County residents would not get to decide the future of the 34% property tax hike.

Earlier this year, Metro Council approved a 34% property tax hike in Davidson County as the city is going through some major financial obstacles. But a citizen group, 4GoodGovernment, is seeking a special election to roll it back.

