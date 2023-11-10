Attorneys in Nashville have until 5 p.m. on Friday to apply for Metro's board representation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Today's the last day for attorneys to apply for representing Metro's board. The deadline comes after the board was just re-instated to oversee Nashville's International Airport.

Attorneys in the Nashville area have until 5 p.m. Friday to apply for the opening. The CEO and multiple board members say they don't think it's necessary to have an attorney for legal representation, but airport commissioners are encouraging the hire.

Multiple board members expressed a desire to retain their own lawyer as they continued examining what happened during the prior four months at the Metro Nashville Airport Authority when the state-created board had control.

During that period, a panel of judges tossed the state board and the law that created it in a ruling that immediately put the Metro board back in power.

Earlier this week the board met in what was a first step in Metro reasserting its oversight of the entity that owns and operates the Nashville International Airport and the John C. Tune Airport.

The board began its search for outside counsel in a recent management committee meeting. The search comes after the airport witnessed a record-breaking 19% spike in passengers last fiscal year totaling nearly 22 million travelers.