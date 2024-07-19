Austin Peay alum holds dad's memory close to heart in second trip to Olympics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Is there something your parents used to tell you that always seems to stick with you?

Advice, or words or wisdom you've held onto no matter what?

My grandmother always tells me, "you can never take back the spoken word." My dad always told me "it is what it is."

Wes Kitts is a 2013 Austin Peay graduate who played four years of football. He keeps childhood pep talks close to heart as he embarks on what will be sure to be a new memory.

"It's a special part of my life for sure," said Kitts standing in the middle of the gym he owns in Knoxville.

Knoxville is home for Kitts. It's not only where he grew up, but where he raises his family and runs a business. It's where he learned to lift weights.

"My dad had shown me how to use them," he said. "He told me it was good for my athletics and it would help me play my sports."

Kitts' carried his dad's words of wisdom.

"My build up leading into it is always win," Kitts said. "I just copy and paste the pep talk."

"Some of his words kind of came back to me. Specifically, be somebody."

Kitts would never forget those wise words.

"It was great," Kitts said about his four years as a running back for Austin Peay. "I love team sports. I've played them all my life so the opportunity to play at that level, it was awesome."

Kitts played in 26 games and rushed for nearly 1,200 yards.

However, there's no level quite like the world's biggest stage. Kitts heads to the Olympics for the second time to compete in weightlifting. He went to the Tokyo Games in 2020, which were pushed to 2021 due to COVID.

"When an event only comes around every four years, the qualifications are arduous and you don't know that there's going to be another opportunity," he said.

Kitts is one of not even 10 athletes from Tennessee representing Team USA. Billions watch the games on TV, but there's one fan watching from above.

"He would have probably found a way to be there," Kitts said.

His dad, Stacy, died of cancer in 2011.

"I don't think he would have missed that one and I don't think he ever imagined I would do it at that level," Kitts said. "We never did Olympic sports so I don't think he ever imagined his son would go to the Olympics for sure."

From a few weights in the basement to the Olympics. It was Stacy's message that sticks with Wes, encouraging him to be somebody.

"You know, from that point on, every time I touched the heavy bar, it was just in my brain," he said. "I finally put it on a t-shirt and then it followed me to the Olympics."

It followed him all over the world and he'll never forget where it all began.

"Now we're standing in Be Somebody Gym."

