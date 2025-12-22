Austin Peay cancels Sunday game after death of team bus driver

The Austin Peay men's basketball team canceled its game Sunday night following the unexpected death of the team’s bus driver.
The team released a statement Sunday afternoon expressing condolences. No information has been released about what happened.
The game against Kansas City was canceled out of respect for the loss.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
