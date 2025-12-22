Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Austin Peay cancels Sunday game after death of team bus driver

Austin Peay
APSU
Austin Peay
Posted
and last updated

The Austin Peay men's basketball team canceled its game Sunday night following the unexpected death of the team’s bus driver.

The team released a statement Sunday afternoon expressing condolences. No information has been released about what happened.

The game against Kansas City was canceled out of respect for the loss.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

Tenn. AG sues towing company for 'deceptive and unfair business practices'

Recently while home sick, I got to watch the news just like you — a viewer! And I have to brag on my co-workers. Not only are they great people and journalists, but they are also tremendous advocates. Look no further than the recent reporting by Amanda Roberts and Jennifer Kraus. This kind of reporting takes dogged commitment. To us, it's always more than a story; this is our home too.

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.