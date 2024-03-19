Austin Peay launches new STEM field opportunity for students of color

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Austin Peay State University is expanding opportunities for students of color on campus.

The university recently announced a brand new chapter arriving of the National Society of Black Engineers. The goal is to help more students enter STEM fields.

The idea to adopt the chapter came from a few graduate students who wanted to expand the options on campus. Since then, 35 students have already become members.

The APSU NSBE chapter already has a neat opportunity to head to Atlanta this week for the society's 50th Annual Convention. They'll have the chance to network and present personal projects, which range from machine learning to app development. Having access to that convention will also allow students to talk with future employers. which could lead to job offers.

The chapter also provides a supportive community for STEM students across campus and allows them to get more connected with diversity and inclusion.