Austin Peay mourns the loss of senior football player William Hardrick

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Austin Peay State University is mourning the loss of one of their senior football players, William Hardrick.

Hardrick, who is from Adamsville, Alabama, died on Tuesday.

He attended Mississippi State and Miami University before transferring to Austin Peay. Hardrick began at Minor High School in Adamsville, where he played wide receiver and defensive back.

"We are truly saddened by the passing of William Hardrick, a new member of our football program and the Austin Peay family," said APSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison. "All of our thoughts and prayers are with the Hardrick Family today. We will do everything we can to support his friends, family, and teammates at this time."

"William Hardrick was an exceptional young man, and our team is heartbroken by his loss," said APSU football coach Jeff Faris. "He made everyone around him better and has made a real impact both on and off the field. We lift up the Hardrick family in prayer as we grieve this tragic loss with them."

We have limited information at this time.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.