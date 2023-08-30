Watch Now
Austin Peay professor hosts nationwide premiere of film about murderous sloth on a college campus

Posted at 9:22 AM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 10:22:14-04

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An Austin Peay State University professor will have a movie premiere that will show across the country. The premiere is for today only. The name of the movie is Slotherhouse.

It’s a horror/comedy that might unlock a new fear for you: a murderous sloth on a college campus.

The creator of the film says this is great for APSU and the Clarksville community. Ahead of the premiere Austin Peay Musical Theatre students will learn from the mastermind behind the film Professor Victoria Matlock Fowler. She teaches in APSU’s Department of Theatre & Dance, and she served as one of the producers for the film.

“Slotherhouse has been a labor of love for our family over the last seven years and we’re so thrilled to see it finally get out into the world,” said Fowler.

Slotherhouse will play at Regal Cinemas across the country at different times.

In Nashville, it will play at RPX theater on 100 Oaks at 7 p.m. In Clarksville, it’ll play at Regal Clarksville near Austin Peay at 7:30 p.m.

The creator says she believes the movie has the potential to be an iconic horror franchise for a new generation.

