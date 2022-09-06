Austin Peay State University earns global engineering physics accreditation

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's Austin Peay State University recently earned accreditation from ABET for its bachelor of science program in engineering physics.

ABET is the global accreditor of college and university programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering, and engineering technology, according to an announcement from Austin Peay.

ABET accreditation criteria focus on what students experience and learn. Accreditation reviews look at a program’s curriculum, faculty, facilities, and institutional support. The international accreditation program is voluntary and adds value to an engineering physics degree from Austin Peay, according to the school.

“With the accreditation of the program, engineering students at APSU can be confident their educational experience meets the global standard set by ABET and enhances their career opportunities upon graduation,” Russ Longhurst, professor of physics, engineering and astronomy, said in the release.