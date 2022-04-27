Watch
Austin Peay State University under a ransomware attack

Posted at 2:56 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 15:58:10-04

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Austin Peay State University announced that they are under a ransomware attack Wednesday afternoon.

The announcement was made on the school's Facebook and Twitter pages. Austin Peay encouraged all students and staff using computers on campus to sign off immediately.

Austin Peay gave a brief statement to NewsChannel 5 Nashville about the attack,

"We have shut down all university computers. We'll keep you posted."

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.

