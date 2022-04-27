Austin Peay State University under a ransomware attack

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Austin Peay State University announced that they are under a ransomware attack Wednesday afternoon.

The announcement was made on the school's Facebook and Twitter pages. Austin Peay encouraged all students and staff using computers on campus to sign off immediately.

APSU ALERT:

We are under a Ransomeware attack. If your computer is connected to the APSU network, please disconnect IMMEDIATELY — Austin Peay State University (@austinpeay) April 27, 2022

Austin Peay gave a brief statement to NewsChannel 5 Nashville about the attack,

"We have shut down all university computers. We'll keep you posted."

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.