Austin Peay Students Alerted After Shots Fired Off-Campus

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Students at Austin Peay State University were alerted Monday afternoon after shots were fired off-campus.
The incident was reported before 1 p.m. on Summer Street near Kraft Street. In an alert, the school said the suspect fled north, away from campus.
APSU ALERT: Off Campus - Shots fired on Summer St. near Kraft St. Suspect is a black male, gray hoodie, dredlocks. Fled north away from campus.— Austin Peay State U. (@austinpeay) April 2, 2018
No additional details were immediately known.