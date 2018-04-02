Austin Peay Students Alerted After Shots Fired Off-Campus

1:11 PM, Apr 2, 2018
29 mins ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Students at Austin Peay State University were alerted Monday afternoon after shots were fired off-campus.

The incident was reported before 1 p.m. on Summer Street near Kraft Street. In an alert, the school said the suspect fled north, away from campus. 

No additional details were immediately known. 

