CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Austin Peay State University announced Wednesday it is suspending the university's cheerleading program until further notice.

According to the school's athletic department, allegations of potential violations of university policies was reported to school personnel.

While the issue is investigated, the cheerleading team and staff will not be allowed to appear at events.

There is no word on how long the investigation will take to be completed.