Austin Peay University introduced in-state tuition for all military-affiliated students

Austin Peay University
Posted at 9:16 PM, Jun 10, 2024

All military-affiliated students and their families can now receive in-state tuition to Austin Peay University after their board of trustees approved the change in a meeting on Friday, June 7.

It applies to active-duty military personnel, veterans, reservists, National Guard members and their eligible family members in the U.S. and overseas.

The University has over 27% of its students in connection with the military in some form, according to their press release. They have Tennessee's largest military student center — Newton Military Family Resource Center.

Military students have access to the Institute for National Security and Military Studies, including educational programs, military outreach activities and interdisciplinary research on national security, intelligence and military life. There's a new Military and Veterans Affairs Division that has other benefits as well. You can find all this information on their website.

There will also be an increase of 4% for undergraduate and graduate tuition, which Austin Peay plans to introduce more scholarships to balance out.

