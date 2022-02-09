Australian company to bring 500 jobs to Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of jobs are coming to Wilson County, courtesy of a new manufacturing facility that will produce chargers for electric vehicles.

Australian electric vehicle charging company Tritium announced it will establish its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Lebanon. The 200,000 square foot facility will be located on Toshiba Drive, and will produce Direct Current fast chargers for electric vehicles. It will produce up to 30,000 chargers a year and create 500 new jobs over the next five years. The facility will house six production lanes.

President Joe Biden and national climate adviser Gina McCarthy were alongside Tritium CEO Jane Hunter for the announcement at the White House. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Tennessee Rep. Jim Cooper were also on hand.

"This is great news for workers across the country, for the economy, and the planet," Biden said.

"With the help of the residents of Tennessee, we will be building our largest factory globally, right here in the United States," said Jane Hunter, CEO of Tritium. "Tennessee, we can't wait to get started."

Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said the announcement put the city in the national spotlight.

"This is on the cutting edge, and that is where I want Lebanon to be on the cutting edge with high tech jobs, and high paying jobs," said Bell.

He added he hoped the development would be a springboard to bringing additional businesses to the region.

"Other people in other types of technology will look at this and say Lebanon is the place to be," said Bell. "If Tritium wants to invest there, then that’s the place we want to invest too."

Mayor Bell said the city will work with Tritium to ensure construction moves quickly and smoothly. Production is set to begin sometime between July and September 2022. No word yet on when hiring will begin.

For more information on Tritium and its products visit: https://tritiumcharging.com/