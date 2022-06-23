Authorities arrest man in Manchester trying to steal helicopter

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities arrested a man in Manchester this week when he tried to steal an Air Evac helicopter.

Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin confirmed the man made it into the cockpit at the landing zone.

Partin said the man started to push buttons, which set off an alarm and alerted nearby staff who immediately removed him from the chopper and called authorities.

The sheriff told NewsChannel 5 that the suspect did not start the helicopter and doubts he had any idea what he was doing. Partin said the man was likely under the influence.

No damage to the helicopter.

The man is facing trespassing charges with more possibly to follow, Partin said.

