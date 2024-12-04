Authorities confirm Sen. Ken Yager arrested for DUI in Georgia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Georgia authorities confirm state Sen. Ken Yager was arrested for driving under the influence after a hit-and-run crash.

This happened Tuesday night at around 5 p.m., the Georgia Department of Public Safety officials said.

Troopers said they spotted a Ford Edge with Tennessee license plates, which was reported to be in a hit-and-run on Jekyll Island. Those state license plates were his state-issued Senate tag.

Glynn County Jail The mugshot of Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, who was arrested for driving under the influence.

Authorities said Georgia troopers located the SUV with a description in the parking lot of Jekyll Market, where Yager allegedly tripped and fell.

Georgia troopers transported Yager to the Glynn County Jail.

The investigation into the hit-and-run incident is ongoing.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at emily.west@newschannel5.com.