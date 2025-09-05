Authorities identify two suspects in $2,000 Rosepepper Cantina booze burglary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Burglary detectives have issued arrest warrants for two individuals in connection with the August 27 theft of dozens of liquor bottles from Rosepepper Cantina on Eastland Avenue, say Metro police. The stolen items are valued at approximately $2,000.

Payton Leann England, 28, of Monterey, Tennessee, and Jae Alexander Kisac, 29, of Fairview, Tennessee, are each wanted on charges of burglary and felony theft. Metro police say a third person involved has not yet been identified.

Investigators credited tips from the community with helping identify England and Kisac. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at holly.lehren@newschannel5.com.