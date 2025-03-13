Authorities investigate the death of Fort Campbell soldier

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WTVF) — A spokesperson for the 101st Airborne Division confirmed authorities are investigating the death of one of their soldiers.

Spc. Stephen Akinlotan died at Fort Campbell on March 10. He was 21.

"The death of Spc. Akinlotan is a tragic moment for every Rakkasans soldier past and present, and my heart aches for this young soldier’s family and friends," Col. Rick Turner, commander, 3rd Mobile Brigade. "Stephen was a caring and beloved Soldier who proudly served his nation at home and overseas. Our hearts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow Soldiers in this difficult time. We are fully committed to providing support, counseling, and services to anyone affected by this loss. Fort Campbell has a strong network of resources to include chaplains, mental health, and medical professionals, and that network is actively working in support of our soldiers.”

Akinlotan, of Dumfries, Virginia, was an Infantryman assigned to 3rd Mobile Brigade, “Rakkasans,” 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

Army officials said he joined the military in July 2021 and completed training at Fort Benning before arriving at Fort Campbell in January 2022.

During his assignment, he completed a rotation in Estonia with then 3rd Brigade Combat Team. His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Air Assault Badge.

The incident and cause of death are under investigation.

