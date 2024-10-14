Watch Now
Scene cleared after a suspicious letter mailed to James Polk Building

Toney Cook / WTVF
Police and fire are on scene for a suspicious package mailed to the James Polk building, which houses the Tennessee Performing Arts Center and other state offices on Monday, Oct. 14, in Nashville, Tenn.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The scene is cleared after a suspicious letter was mailed to James Polk Building

There is no imminent threat at this time.

Originally, police, fire and the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded because this is a government building.

The James Polk Building most notably houses the Tennessee Performing Arts Center and other state offices.

