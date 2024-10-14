Scene cleared after a suspicious letter mailed to James Polk Building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The scene is cleared after a suspicious letter was mailed to James Polk Building
There is no imminent threat at this time.
Originally, police, fire and the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded because this is a government building.
The James Polk Building most notably houses the Tennessee Performing Arts Center and other state offices.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.
