Authorities responding to reports of a plane crash in Kentucky Louisville Int'l Airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police are responding to reports of a plane crash near Louisville International Airport in Kentucky on Tuesday.

Injuries have been reported, the Louisville Metro Police Department said in a social media post.

Photos on social media showed a large plume of black smoke rising into the sky.

The location of the reported crash was at the intersection of Fern Valley Road and Grade Lane, which is at the southern edge of the airport.

Louisville’s police department said on X that there was a fire and debris, and it asked people to stay away. A shelter-in-place order was issued within 5 miles (8 kilometers) of the airport, police said.

Television station video showed a large trail of flames and a plume of smoke leading from a parking lot as fire trucks tried to douse the fire.