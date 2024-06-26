Authorities say home explosion in Gallatin that injured woman appears to be intentional

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities have said a home explosion in Gallatin that injured a woman appears to be intentional.

Now we've learned criminal indictments may be pending.

The resident is still in the hospital recovering from severe burns. Initially, it was thought an accidental leak in a natural gas line was to blame.

TBI: House explosion in Gallatin appears 'intentional' after one person injured

But then investigators hinted it may have been intentional.

We've since learned there are obvious signs that based on the size and location of the explosion it indeed appears to be intentional that someone planned it.

The TBI is finishing the investigation.

No word on potential suspects, but I’ve been told that based on the evidence gathered at the scene it is expected prosecutors will take the case to the grand Jury seeking a criminal indictment before the end of the month.

No word on for whom or the motive.

This was just a very bizarre and dangerous incident and it’s lucky no one is killed. I expect soon we will learn more about exactly how and why that home exploded

And, it now appears this was no accident.