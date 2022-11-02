Authorities search for missing 19-year-old last seen in Mt. Juliet

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wilson County Sheriff's Office deputies received a call Monday morning that has now morphed into an endangered child alert of a 19-year-old teen.

Authorities are looking for Michaelle Van Kleef, who was last seen Sunday night around the Benders Ferry Road Area. It wasn't clear what she was wearing, WCSO Captain Scott Moore said. Her family has now privately funded a reward up to $25,000. The only items she may have is her wallet with bank cards.

Police said they are working it as a missing person's case. She took a break to clear her head — which she did often — but never returned.

Moore said she's not from the area and worked at a dog rehab. She was set to leave and go back home in a few days, though authorities weren't sure of her hometown.

No evidence shows she was abducted at this time.