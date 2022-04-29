Watch
News

Actions

Authorities still investigating inmate's death at Riverbend

riverbend
WTVF
Riverbend Maximum Security Institution
riverbend
Posted at 12:54 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 13:54:18-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Limited details still remain about an inmate's death at Riverbend Maximum Security Institute.

Correction officers found Justin Walters dead in his cell this week.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents were called to investigate a report of a homicide at the request of District Attorney Glenn Funk.

The investigation is still active and ongoing, officials said. An autopsy has also been scheduled.

At the request of District Attorney General Glenn Funk, TBI special agents responded to Riverbend.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap