Authorities still investigating inmate's death at Riverbend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Limited details still remain about an inmate's death at Riverbend Maximum Security Institute.

Correction officers found Justin Walters dead in his cell this week.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents were called to investigate a report of a homicide at the request of District Attorney Glenn Funk.

The investigation is still active and ongoing, officials said. An autopsy has also been scheduled.

