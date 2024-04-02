Authorities update Sebastian Rogers investigation

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. — Where is Sebastian Rogers?

He disappeared more than five weeks ago from his Hendersonville home. There's been an exhaustive search for him.

But with few updates from authorities recent weeks some have wondered is enough being done?

"We are doing everything we can do ... every time a tip comes down we follow up,"Eric Craddock is chief deputy said with the Sumner County Sheriff's office who heads up the investigation.

He sat down for an exclusive one-on-one to talk about what they do when there are no new leads ...

"In the absence of information what we will continue to do is go back over everything we've don once and give it a new set of eyes on it."

To that end, Craddock says searchers recently found a pair of glasses, which they are checking to see if they belong to Sebastian.

And he says the parents continue to fully cooperate.

"We have not cleared anyone, but we have no evidence to support foul play."

I asked about exclusive home security video obtained from the neighborhood the night Sebastian disappeared.

You can see two suspicious light sources, which we circled in an area behind the teen's home.

Since we first aired the video last month; Craddock has said, "It is of no evidentiary value."

Can you tell me what those lights are?

No.

Why?

Because the investigation remains ongoing.

So, it could play a role down the road?

We don't know what we don't know so yes it could play a role.

So many are closely following this case and there's been much noise on social media.

"The rumor mill on social media has done nothing to advance this case."

Craddock says investigators continue to work the case daily and deal not with feelings but facts and evidence.

"There is no stone left unturned."

The TBI reports receiving more than three hundred tips since Sebastian went missing.

The number to call is 1-800-TBI-FIND.