Autistic performer credits theatre group for leading her to world-famous stages

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — When we were growing up, a lot of us had those clubs and hobbies that truly changed our lives. For one girl, a theatre group in middle Tennessee has helped her reach some of the world's most famous stages.

There's this quote from Lewis Carroll, writer of the "Alice in Wonderland" books, which says, "One of the secrets of life is that all that is really worth the doing is what we do for others."

That quote was so perfect for the people gathered in a rehearsal room Wednesday night. In this rehearsal, seeing Abigail Wilder under stage lights was a beautiful thing for mom Emily.

"It's something when she was younger that I never thought I would get to see," Emily said, watching her daughter.

Abigail has a form of high-functioning autism. There was a time when her anxiety made it hard for her to even have a one-on-one conversation.

"When she was young, she struggled to walk and had to do speech therapy," Emily remembered. "She struggled to connect with people, struggled to really just do anything."

Then, about two-and-a-half years ago came something life-changing. Abigail joined the Middle Tennessee Children's Theatre's Penguin Project. In it, children with Down syndrome, autism, Spina Bifida, and various special needs perform in a show alongside volunteer peer mentors.

Emily has watched a change in Abigail. "I was like, 'Hey, I like this!'" Abigail said. "'I wanna do more!' Of course, it was anxiety-inducing at first, but here, cause I have someone with me, it's easier on the nerves."

Abigail is going places. Earlier this year, she was chosen to be part of the High School Honors Performance Series, the choir performing at Carnegie Hall. Later this year, she'll travel with a choir to perform at the Sydney Opera House.

For now, she's rehearsing for the Penguin Project's production of Disney's Alice in Wonderland. It's at the Mills-Pate Arts Center in Murfreesboro on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

For Abigail, it's a family event. Her sisters are also starring in it.

"We've got all the ranges too — alto, soprano, and tenor!" Emily laughed, standing next to her three daughters in the show.

On stage, Abigail recited a line that was so right for her journey. "What an adventure you've been on! What people you've met!"

"Even though I've been able to see that change, to see her on stage doing it, and thinking back on how far we've come, it's one of those things that's really hard to put to words," Emily said. "Music was always her drive and the one way to reach her. It's great to be in a group of people who care and understand and are accepting. From a child they didn't expect to accomplish much into somebody who is getting on stage and singing and dancing and making friends, is just heartwarming."

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.