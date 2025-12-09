Autistic teen creates coloring book to benefit animals, Nashville Zoo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As you're rounding up stocking stuffers, here's a story about an option truly unlike anything else. It's about giving opportunity and the grand, unique things that can come from it.

Marching bands and floats passed by Saturday morning as part of Bellevue's Holidays In the Vue parade. It was the very last float in the parade where I caught up with 16-year-old Will Woods.

"Saving the best for last!" I told him.

"Yes sir, that is right," he agreed.

Will drew animal props on the float. He knows his stuff when it comes to animals.

"Polar bears can stand over ten feet tall, which makes them the tallest bears in the world," Will said, looking at his piece of a polar bear.

There was someone at the parade important to Will's story.

"This is Miss Megan," he said, standing next to his boss Megan Grimaldi. "She's been a good influence over the past few months."

"I hope so!" Grimaldi laughed. "Thank you, Will."

Not long ago, an application came to Moore and Moore Garden Center accompanied by a letter from Will's dad. He said his son is on the autism spectrum, and he hoped the team could give Will a chance at a job. That letter spoke to Grimaldi.

"I felt I needed to work with Will," she said.

Grimaldi went to store owner Duncan Borders.

"We've never done anything like this before, really," Borders said.

Will came on board.

"I always wanted to mentor somebody, and this felt like the right opportunity," Grimaldi continued.

"There are a lot of plants here and plants provide the oxygen we breathe," Will told me between watering plants. "Plants are also part of nature. I like watering the plants to keep them healthy. The plants around here remind me of the habitats I'm interested in with wildlife. For the big ones, I need to give them about 15 seconds of water."

The crew immediately learned a few things about Will.

"Will just has a love for animals," Borders said.

They also learned Will is an artist.

"I just love the animals that I got interested in drawing pictures of them," he said. "Miss Megan was the one who gave me the idea to put my art skills into a coloring book."

Moore and Moore Garden Center is selling coloring books illustrated by Will.

"I like drawing animals in the wild," he said. "It's like I'm bringing them to life."

Sales of his coloring books are going to benefit the Nashville Zoo.

"I learned the Zoo has these conservation programs to help protect animals," Will said. "I have always wanted to protect animals and now my dream is finally coming true."

"Once we started selling his coloring books, he was talking to customers about it," Grimaldi said. "He would tell every one of them, 'you're going to help save the world!'"

Back at the parade in Bellevue, the final float approached. Moore and Moore Garden Center was carrying some very special guests; Santa and Mrs. Claus.

"This is quite a Christmas surprise!" Will said, walking alongside the float.

"It has been wonderful and so rewarding," Grimaldi said of bringing Will to the team. "We just love him so much, and you're gonna make me cry."

"I want to thank Miss Megan for the support in helping me to become the person I'm becoming right now," Will said. "It feels like I'm finally becoming someone special. Anyone can make a difference in their own unique way."

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.