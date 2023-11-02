Watch Now
News

Actions

Auto strike settlements will raise costs for Detroit's Big 3. Will they be able to raise prices?

Ford
Marta Lavandier/AP
File -A Ford Bronco is displayed at a Gus Machado Ford dealership on Jan. 23, 2023, in Hialeah, Fla. New union agreements with Detroit automakers reached during the past week will cost Ford, Stellantis and General Motors over $1 billion per year by the time they take effect in four years. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
Ford
Posted at 2023-11-02T04:42:41-0500
and last updated 2023-11-02 05:42:41-04

DETROIT (AP) — From generous pay and benefits to stronger job security, the United Auto Workers union won significant concessions in tentative settlements that have ended their strikes against Detroit's automakers.

Now, General Motors, Ford and Stellantis are facing sharply higher labor costs, estimated by some analysts at exceeding $1 billion per year, per company. The automakers will try to absorb those cost increases through expense reductions and efficiencies while still aiming to post strong enough profits to please Wall Street.

In addition, analysts say, the companies will likely try to offset their cost increases by raising vehicle prices for consumers. How much they'll be able to do so remains unclear.

Auto buyers are already facing enormous price runups since the pandemic.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Hug no graphics.png

Care what happens