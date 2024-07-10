Autopsy reveals Ft. Campbell soldier was stabbed 70 times

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After an autopsy of 23-year-old Katia Duenas Aguilar, Medical Examiner Dr. Feng Li tells us she was stabbed almost 70 times.

If you don't remember who Katia is, we have done several stories about her tragic death, which Clarksville Police said was a homicide.

She was a Ft. Campbell soldier who was found dead on May 18 — her friend found her body locked in a room at The Centre on Tiny Town Road. That's where she lived.

We spoke with some of her friends about her sudden death. Watch our previous report in the player below.

Friends want to know more about what happened to Ft. Campbell soldier found dead

She had completed basic combat training and advanced individual training at Fort Eisenhower. She was from Mesquite, Texas and had entered the active-duty Army in 2018. She also had a four-year-old.

Her recent autopsy showed at least 55 stab wounds and 13 incised wounds.

Anyone with information in her death is asked to please contact Detective Hofinga at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5684.

You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, please call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tips Line at (931) 645-8477 or submit a tip online at https://P3tips.com/591.