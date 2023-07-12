Autopsy: Undetermined cause of death for baby found in illegal daycare

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The woman charged with six counts of child neglect was in court on Wednesday. She was charged for each child that was found alone in her Bellevue apartment.

While in her care, one of those children, a three-month-old baby died. Authorities confirm she wasn't licensed to run any kind of daycare.

During Wednesday's hearing, Detective Christopher Beery stated that an autopsy had been completed, an undetermined cause and manner of death and nothing positive on the toxicology reports.

