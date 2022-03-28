Average Tennessee gas prices continue to fall very slightly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee's average cost for a gallon of gas has dipped to $4.02, nearly two cents down from the week before, representing the second week in a row of an average price decline.

The price is still about 58 cents more expensive than it was one month ago and $1.35 more than it was one year ago.

Now, 61% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $4.00, including those in the least expensive metro markets in the state — Kingsport ($3.95), Johnson City ($3.95) and Chattanooga ($3.96).

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $3.82 for regular unleaded.

The highest 10% of pump prices are $4.27 for regular unleaded. These are not likely found in metro areas however, because the most expensive metro markets are currently Knoxville ($4.09), Morristown ($4.08) and Nashville ($4.06).

Tennessee prices are almost all below the national average, which is $4.24.

National demand for gas is down for a second week as well, defying seasonal trends. Possible causes for this irregularity are higher pump prices and adjusted driving habits.

Though demand for fuel has decreased, oil prices are steadily increasing, which may eventually interfere with the downward trend of weekly gas costs if unchecked.