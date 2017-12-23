Avoid Road Rage; Stay Safe This Holiday Season

Cloudy
Despite the bad weather and traffic, it’s best to try to relax behind the wheel. AAA officials said a new study found nearly 80 percent of drivers expressed significant anger, aggression, or road rage behind the wheel at least once in the previous year.
Estimates by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety showed drivers engaged in the following angry and aggressive behaviors:
AAA said it’s best to follow these rules of the road:
And they also released these tips for dealing with confrontation and aggressive drivers: