Avoid the frustration: Write down these road closures if you're headed to Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whether it's your first time attending or you're a seasoned veteran, it's important to be aware of any traffic modifications that may be going on during CMA Fest.

Road closures began on June 1 and will run all the way through June 12 in some areas.

These closures occur on a rolling basis & change throughout the duration of CMA Fest.

Other than 1st Ave, all Northbound and Southbound roads will remain open during the event, including 2nd, 3rd, & 4th Ave.

Here's a look at the closures currently being put in place.

June 1 to June 12:



Court of Flags at Riverfront Park

Titans Way from Russell to Victory

June 5 to June 11:



1st Avenue from Demonbreun to Church

Broadway from 1st Ave to 2nd Ave

Rep. John Lewis Way from Demonbreun to Broadway

June 7 through June 11



1st Avenue from KVB to Church

Molloy from 1st Ave to 2nd Ave

Demonbreun from 1st Ave to 2nd Ave and 4th Ave to 6th Ave

Broadway from 1st Ave to 4th Ave

Rep John Lewis Way from KVB to Broadway

S. 1st Street from Woodland to Russell

Russell St. from S. 1st Street to Titans Way

Victory from Titans Way to S. 1st Street

