Avoid the frustration: Write down these road closures if you're headed to Downtown Nashville

Posted: 11:09 AM, Jun 01, 2023
Updated: 2023-06-01 12:09:02-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whether it's your first time attending or you're a seasoned veteran, it's important to be aware of any traffic modifications that may be going on during CMA Fest.

Road closures began on June 1 and will run all the way through June 12 in some areas.

These closures occur on a rolling basis & change throughout the duration of CMA Fest.

Other than 1st Ave, all Northbound and Southbound roads will remain open during the event, including 2nd, 3rd, & 4th Ave.

Here's a look at the closures currently being put in place.

June 1 to June 12:

  • Court of Flags at Riverfront Park
  • Titans Way from Russell to Victory

June 5 to June 11:

  • 1st Avenue from Demonbreun to Church
  • Broadway from 1st Ave to 2nd Ave
  • Rep. John Lewis Way from Demonbreun to Broadway

June 7 through June 11

  • 1st Avenue from KVB to Church
  • Molloy from 1st Ave to 2nd Ave
  • Demonbreun from 1st Ave to 2nd Ave and 4th Ave to 6th Ave
  • Broadway from 1st Ave to 4th Ave
  • Rep John Lewis Way from KVB to Broadway
  • S. 1st Street from Woodland to Russell
  • Russell St. from S. 1st Street to Titans Way
  • Victory from Titans Way to S. 1st Street
