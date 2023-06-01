Avoid the frustration: Write down these road closures if you're headed to Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whether it's your first time attending or you're a seasoned veteran, it's important to be aware of any traffic modifications that may be going on during CMA Fest.
Road closures began on June 1 and will run all the way through June 12 in some areas.
These closures occur on a rolling basis & change throughout the duration of CMA Fest.
Other than 1st Ave, all Northbound and Southbound roads will remain open during the event, including 2nd, 3rd, & 4th Ave.
Here's a look at the closures currently being put in place.
June 1 to June 12:
- Court of Flags at Riverfront Park
- Titans Way from Russell to Victory
June 5 to June 11:
- 1st Avenue from Demonbreun to Church
- Broadway from 1st Ave to 2nd Ave
- Rep. John Lewis Way from Demonbreun to Broadway
June 7 through June 11
- 1st Avenue from KVB to Church
- Molloy from 1st Ave to 2nd Ave
- Demonbreun from 1st Ave to 2nd Ave and 4th Ave to 6th Ave
- Broadway from 1st Ave to 4th Ave
- Rep John Lewis Way from KVB to Broadway
- S. 1st Street from Woodland to Russell
- Russell St. from S. 1st Street to Titans Way
- Victory from Titans Way to S. 1st Street