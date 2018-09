NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Comedian and actor, Aziz Ansari, has announced five performances in Nashville next week.

He faced allegations of sexual misconduct amid the #MeToo movement, but it seems he's trying to reboot his career in comedy.

A woman accused him of taking advantage of her, calling it the worst experience she's ever had with a man.

The performances were scheduled at Zanies in Nashville from September 9-11.