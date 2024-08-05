B.E. Academy opens school in Nashville offering girls a place to dream and learn

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Today marked a significant milestone for students in Middle Tennessee to head back to school. However, for one Nashville institution, today was a remarkable moment. B.E. Academy, a new school, opened its doors for the first time this morning, welcoming students and making history.

Azeizah Tewogbola and A’jae Jenkins are among the excited students, eager not only to learn history but also to be a part of it.

"This is the first school, and we're part of history," said Azeizah Tewogbola.

B.E. Academy welcomed around 35 students from grades six through eight, transforming what was once a dream into a reality.

"It feels real, but for the founders of the school, it might feel surreal because they have worked so hard on it," Tewogbola said.

Founded in 2022 by Lydia Schumake and Tee Wilson, B.E. Academy aims to help Nashville girls transition from dependent learners to independent thinkers. The founders describe the school’s establishment as a dream come true.

“This has been a dream of mine since I was a middle school girl myself, and to see it actually happen inspires our girls to pursue their dreams. No dream is too big,” Wilson said.

In a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by students, staff, parents, and guests, B.E. Academy celebrated not just the opening of a new school but also the birth of a new vision. The private non-profit school emphasizes education in science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM).

Schumake highlighted the school's commitment to accessibility and closing educational gaps.

“We’re providing access to a private school education on a sliding scale, tailored to fit families' needs. We’re also STEAM-focused, aiming to bridge the gap for girls and women of color in these fields,” she said.

The opening of B.E. Academy is just the beginning. The school plans to expand to include high school grades by 2025. Additionally, they are actively seeking donationsfor their scholarship fund to support future students.

