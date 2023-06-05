Baby bald eaglets in trouble after their home was illegally chopped down in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A state and federal investigation is underway in Nashville after someone deliberately took down a tree with an American bald eagle nest.

To make matters worse, the nest contained two eaglets. The concern now is the well-being of those two young eagles thrown from the nest.

For more than a year, the five-foot wide nest there in a tree line off W. Trinity Lane was hard to miss: home to a mating pair of American bald eagles.

"Where the nest was it does not appear to be anymore," said Kaleb Stratton, with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Stratton said a crew clearing land took down the entire tree with the nest — a blatant violation of state and federal law. Stratton said the mating pair survived.

"I actually hear the mother right above us chirping at us."

Not coincidentally one of the eaglets was found nearby.

"Yeah, here he is ... right here," said Stratton pointing to the eaglet who appeared unharmed and hiding in some brush.

But where is its sibling?

Juvenile eagles are easy prey for predators like coyotes.

"That's why we have so many feathers here — obviously something happened here that caused them to fall out," said Stratton, concerned something harmed the eaglet.

But then an agent with US Fish and Wildlife spots something in the distance.

"He's at the top of the brush pile under the treetop."

Sure enough.

"It looks like we have just now found the other juvenile," said Stratton.

It's great news.

The eaglets are nearing maturity.

Stratton ordered that no work can be done within 660 feet of either eaglet. And they will be left there in the care of the adult eagles until they can fend for themselves.

Stratton's focus now turns to the destroyed eagle nest.

"So we are looking up to four counts of destroying eagle habitat or harassing eagles," said Stratton. "We are going to work to get to the bottom of this and who is responsible for sure."

American bald eagles are no longer endangered, but they are protected under both state and federal laws.

You need a special permit from US Fish and Wildlife to move an eagle nest.

Those responsible for destroying one face up $800,000 in fines.