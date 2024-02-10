Baby dies at the home of unlicensed daycare operator, Nashville police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police said that a baby died Thursday in the care of an unlicensed daycare operator in south Nashville.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time because there are now signs of foul play, but police said they made a referral to the Tennessee Department of Children's Services because the daycare was unlicensed.

The person looking over the baby told police that she fed the child and laid her down to sleep. When she tried to wake up the child, the infant was unresponsive. She spent some time trying to get the child to react but got no response.

When the infant's mother arrived, she saw daycare operator trying to wake the child and called 911.

The child's mother had known the person watching her child for a number of years, police said. Parents of the other children were contacted to pick them up before clearing the scene.