Baby found alone in burning hotel room in Nashville on Wednesday

A baby was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s hospital after being found inside a hotel room that was on fire on Wednesday.
Posted at 7:31 AM, Oct 13, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A baby was taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt after being found inside a hotel room that was on fire on Wednesday.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, crews were dispatched to 717 Spence Lane for a report of a fire inside the hotel room and a baby inside. Upon arrival, they found the room was open with a fire contained to one wall of the room.

Inside the room, the baby was found with no other occupants.

The baby was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation injuries.

