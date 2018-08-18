Baby Found Unattended In Warren County, Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - An unidentified infant has been found in Warren County, Kentucky.

According to reports from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the baby was found before 6:45 a.m. Saturday at the Gott Fire Station on Porter Pike.

Reports stated the infant was placed in a box and left unattended.

A good Samaritan noticed the infant and contacted authorities immediately, according to officials.

EMS crews responded, and the baby was taken to a local hospital.

Officials said the investigation was ongoing.