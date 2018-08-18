Baby Found Unattended In Warren County, Kentucky

Identity Unknown

2:50 PM, Aug 18, 2018
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - An unidentified infant has been found in Warren County, Kentucky.

According to reports from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the baby was found before 6:45 a.m. Saturday at the Gott Fire Station on Porter Pike.

Reports stated the infant was placed in a box and left unattended.

A good Samaritan noticed the infant and contacted authorities immediately, according to officials.

EMS crews responded, and the baby was taken to a local hospital.

Officials said the investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top