'Baby in the Back' car hangtag can help save children in the heat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee has a program to help parents and caregivers keep their children safe from heat-related death or illness — and it's a car hangtag.

“Unfortunately, we’ve heard the tragic stories where a child is accidentally left inside a hot car,” Secretary Hargett added. “Using the Baby in the Back hangtag program will hopefully help remind parents or caregivers to check the back seat one final time to ensure their child is safe during significant weather events.”

The Baby in the Back program offers a free hangtag to anyone and everyone who needs it. The release said that on days when it reaches 100 degrees outside, cars can get up to 140 degrees. Baby in the back is a helpful reminder to take your child with you when you leave the car!

You can request a free tag online, or call (615)-253-2668.