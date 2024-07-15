'Baby in the Back' car hangtag can help save children in the heat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee has a program to help parents and caregivers keep their children safe from heat-related death or illness — and it's a car hangtag.
“Unfortunately, we’ve heard the tragic stories where a child is accidentally left inside a hot car,” Secretary Hargett added. “Using the Baby in the Back hangtag program will hopefully help remind parents or caregivers to check the back seat one final time to ensure their child is safe during significant weather events.”
The Baby in the Back program offers a free hangtag to anyone and everyone who needs it. The release said that on days when it reaches 100 degrees outside, cars can get up to 140 degrees. Baby in the back is a helpful reminder to take your child with you when you leave the car!
You can request a free tag online, or call (615)-253-2668.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
“Here’s a great story that proves everyone has something to give, regardless of age OR personal challenges. Our Austin Pollack introduces us to Ms Sylvia Mooney. At age 80, she’s not sitting still. Instead, she using her skills to craft compassion for others… one stitch at a time. Her crochet creations go to non-profits to help our homeless neighbors. You’ll be surprised to learn she does it all, while facing a serious health issue. Bravo Sylvia!”
-Rhori Johnston