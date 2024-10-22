Baby Monster Mash took place yesterday at the Williamson County Public Library

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Yesterday was the Baby Monster Mash at the Williamson County Public Library in downtown Franklin, for kids up to two years old. Little baby ghosts and pumpkins came dressed up for a reading class with spooky stories, fun rhyming and songs for Halloween.

"It's just a really fun chance to come to the library. Our job is to start them young and to keep them as lifelong learners," Stephanie Wycihowski, librarian, said.

And there are more events coming to promote literacy!

The Williamson County PublicYear-round reading programs are starting Saturday, Nov. 9 with a kickoff event:



1,000 books before Kindergarten

500 books before Middle School

"This gives kids outside of summer a chance to log those books and receive incentives for certain milestones they hit," Jessica Jeffers, certified librarian on staff, said. "It really promotes the parent child bond. You're reading together, we have a log book that we have different early literacy tips in each section."

You can find a full list of events on the Williamson County Library's website.