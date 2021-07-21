Baby reunited with dad after Nashville carjacking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A father was reunited with his 10-month-old son after Metro police say an Arkansas man carjacked an SUV with the child in the backseat.

Metro police said the carjacking and subsequent kidnapping happened Tuesday morning on Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville.

Metro police The carjacking happened at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Hamilton Church Road.

Police said 28-year-old Cody Eakes, of Little Rock, was driving a stolen car when he crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Hamilton Church Road. A woman, who was caring for the child, stopped to help and police say Eakes pushed her and took her keys to the SUV.

Metro police Cody Eakes

A witness jumped into the vehicle to try and stop him, but police said that person fell from the vehicle, and Eakes took off with the child in the back seat. Police said he drove around South Nashville before later returning to Murfreesboro Pike. They said he abandoned the SUV with the child still inside near Shiaway Drive.

From there, police said Eakes ran into a wooded area and was arrested. The child was not injured and was later reunited with his dad.

According to police, Eakes has also been identified as the man who stole cigarettes and assaulted a clerk at a Charlotte Pike Mapco store on Monday night.

He’s being held on a $91,500 bond and faces charges of carjacking, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, leaving the scene of a crash, failure to render aid, assault, and theft.