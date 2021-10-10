BabyPalooza celebrates first live show in nearly two years at CoolSprings Galleria

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — BabyPalooza is "a community for new and expectant parents" that travels the country offering free baby expos. Saturday the organization made a stop at the CoolSprings Galleria.

It was BabyPalooza's first live show in almost two years due to COVID.

The event included dance parties, games, resources and product give-aways for expecting parents.

Vanderbilt Health was also on-site to give out COVID vaccines.

"We know that education is the one thing that can really impact the maternal and fetal health outcomes and so our thing is all about education, but we make it fun and we make it a celebration and so that's what BabyPalooza is all about," said CEO & Founder of BabyPalooza, Cecilia Pearson.

BabyPalooza also has an app where parents can find information about future expos and guides on everything from preconception to breast-feeding.