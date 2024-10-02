'Babypalooza' coming to Franklin this weekend

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Planning for a baby can be stressful. For families unsure of where to start, Babypalooza is a one stop shop.
The baby expo is happen in at The Factory at Franklin this Saturday October 5 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Parents can find a variety of experts and vendors ready to help with all newborn questions. The event is free and parents that register early will receive a free swag bag.
The Black Maternal Health Expo is being held in conjunction with the event.
It will offer even more opportunities to explore and connect with a wide range of exhibitors for you and your little one.
