'Babypalooza' coming to Franklin this weekend

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Planning for a baby can be stressful. For families unsure of where to start, Babypalooza is a one stop shop.

The baby expo is happen in at The Factory at Franklin this Saturday October 5 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Parents can find a variety of experts and vendors ready to help with all newborn questions. The event is free and parents that register early will receive a free swag bag.

The Black Maternal Health Expo is being held in conjunction with the event.

It will offer even more opportunities to explore and connect with a wide range of exhibitors for you and your little one.