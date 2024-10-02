Watch Now
News

Actions

'Babypalooza' coming to Franklin this weekend

Planning for a baby can be stressful. For families unsure of where to start, Babypaloozais a one stop shop.
Posted
and last updated

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Planning for a baby can be stressful. For families unsure of where to start, Babypalooza is a one stop shop.

The baby expo is happen in at The Factory at Franklin this Saturday October 5 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Parents can find a variety of experts and vendors ready to help with all newborn questions. The event is free and parents that register early will receive a free swag bag.

The Black Maternal Health Expo is being held in conjunction with the event.

It will offer even more opportunities to explore and connect with a wide range of exhibitors for you and your little one.

Middle Tennessee schools score 2024 National Blue Ribbon for academic excellence

There are a lot of great schools in our area. Congratulations to four schools in the mid-state that were awarded National Blue Ribbons for Academic Execellence. The were among six in Tennessee to receive that honor. They were among 356 schools across the United States to be recognized by the U.S. Department of Education!

-Lelan Statom

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community