Bachelorette break-in: 12 women robbed in a Nashville Airbnb in 12 South

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — It was a dream trip that quickly turned into a nightmare for a group of women visiting Nashville during a bachelorette party weekend.

This was a trip to Nashville Alissa Larson. Her family and friends say they were looking forward to it.

The group of women booked Larson's bachelorette party in Nashville and stayed at this Airbnb near 12 South and Edgewood.

Larson says on Saturday they headed out to celebrate on Lower Broadway.

By midnight, some of the women went back to the rental to get some sleep when their dreams turned into a living nightmare.

"When we came home around 3 a.m., that's when we noticed that the front door was open. The door to the garage was open and the back door was open," said Larson.

While eight women were sleeping, the doorbell camera shows several young men walking inside — one believed to be holding a gun.

The women say they walked out with their purses, wallets and even the rental car.

"It's scary to think because they did just walk in and we know that the door was locked. So, like, I don't know what's going on over there. But there's no way I'm renting a house," said Caitlyn Nelson, "I'll be in a hotel. And like — I'm not risking my life to go have fun in a bar."

Even Inside Edition reported a similar incident last month involving a group of bachelorettes from Texas.

They also came back to their Nashville rental to learn they were victims of a burglary.

These women just hope something is done about these short-term break-ins before someone is seriously hurt.

"It just scares me to know like — even when the cops showed up — it kind of just seemed like it was just another day. But like to think that they're out there doing this to people, it could go completely differently than it did for us, and somebody could end up hurt or killed. It's just scary to know that really nothing is being done," Nelson said.

The women say the door was locked, and it's a keyless door that automatically locks after 30 seconds.

Metro Nashville Police Department told NewsChannel 5 that a victim told the responding officers "she thought they had locked the doors and soon after they found that one of the doors was open. They soon realized the rental vehicle was gone."

MNPD said continuing issue they are having is people leaving doors unlocked — in both residences including short-term rentals.

The rental car was found on Tuesday in Nashville.

Larson's mother Loretta Nelson says it was a hassle trying to rent another because she already had one rented out on her account. Larson couldn't rent one because her wallet and credit cards were stolen, and her sister was not old enough.

“This violent criminal behavior is abhorrent, and we are in contact with both the host and guest to offer them support during this time," Airbnb officials said in a statement.

Airbnb additional background information

We have received no other reports of break-ins at this property

We require door and lockbox codes be changed between stays

Airbnb has a 24/7 Urgent Support Line available for all guests and Hosts. You can read more about this here: https://news.airbnb.com/expanding-the-urgent-support-line/ [news.airbnb.com]