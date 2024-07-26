Back to School Bash: free haircuts, school supplies, health screenings and more

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mt. Zion Baptist Church's annual Back to School Bash is this Saturday, July 27, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 2261 Murfreesboro Pike.

The event offers all sorts of essentials, all for free!

It includes school supplies, haircuts, health screenings from MeHarry Medical College and Southern Hills Hospital, diapers from the Nashville Diaper Collection, a shoe showroom with shoes for kids, school physicals and immunizations, and food trucks.

NFL Alumni and former Tennessee Titans players Blaine Bishop, Derric, Mason, Dexter McCluster and Al Smith will also be there to sign autographs and take photos with kids.

Free backpacks and school supplies will be available as long as supplies last.