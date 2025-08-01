School is back in session! Have a great first day!

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
School is back in session! If you have a back-to-school photo you'd like to share, send it to us at my5@newschannel5.com.

Onviyeh Cheatham Onviyeh Cheatham heading back to school in Wilson County!Photo by: Jay 1000000478.jpg Kaydence heading back to school!Photo by: WTVF thumbnail_image0-2.jpg Payton Rader is heading into the 4th grade!!Photo by: Dominique Sellars thumbnail_IMG_3404-1.jpg Adalynn is headed back to school!Photo by: Aveeda Keohavong Screenshot 2025-08-01 at 9.51.10 AM.png Lashawn’s first day of second grade!Photo by: Lashawn Donn thumbnail_20250731_072056.jpg Emree Sykes is a 3rd grader at Trousdale County Elementary!Photo by: Lynn Burnley Screenshot 2025-08-01 at 9.54.15 AM.png Sonny Thompson is heading into the First Grade!Photo by: Sonny's grandparent thumbnail_1000008054-1.jpg Brayden is starting 2nd grade!Photo by: Shayla Nichole

Onviyeh Cheatham heading back to school in Wilson County!Jay
Kaydence heading back to school!WTVF
Payton Rader is heading into the 4th grade!!Dominique Sellars
Adalynn is headed back to school!Aveeda Keohavong
Lashawn’s first day of second grade!Lashawn Donn
Emree Sykes is a 3rd grader at Trousdale County Elementary!Lynn Burnley
Sonny Thompson is heading into the First Grade!Sonny's grandparent
Brayden is starting 2nd grade!Shayla Nichole
