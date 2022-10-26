'Back with fans:' Nashville Predators players give back for community week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Predators players took time to give back to fans during the team's 15th annual community relations week.

A break in their schedule gave players a chance to spend time volunteering their time in the community. Events ranged from bowling with kids from Cottage Cove to dining with residents at Dismas House.

Mikael Granlund and Alexandre Carrier showed off their hospitality skills Tuesday evening at Hattie B's on 8th Avenue South. They took orders, brought food to guests, and also signed autographs and posed for photos. Ten percent of food sales and sales of Jackalope beer went directly to the Preds Foundation.

Both players said it was an opportunity they enjoyed.

"Especially with Covid, we haven’t been out in the community in a while," said Alexandre Carrier. "Just to be back with the fans and interact with them. They can see our face without a helmet on, so it's cool to talk with them and see how passionate they are too."

"It’s been a great experience and it's so nice to see the fans and how awesome this community is," added Mikael Granlund. "We as players we love this, as well."

"To have them in our restaurant is a real honor," said Nick Bishop, co-founder of Hattie B’s.

Both Grandlund and Carrier were also brave enough to try a sample of Hattie B's Shut the Cluck Up chicken - which is the hottest on the menu.

For more information on the Preds Foundation visit https://www.nhl.com/predators/community/predators-foundation